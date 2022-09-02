NSS persons supported to engage in rabbits rearing

Three National Service Persons have been given rabbits by the Goshen Global Vision, an Agro-based Non-profit organisation in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan area, to start a business venture.

The number adds up to 74 individuals and institutions who have become beneficiaries of the Rabbitry for income project being run by the organisation.

Mrs Perpetual Mary Kwakuyi, the Executive Director of the Goshen Global Vision, said the Urban greening and climate-smart agriculture sought to provide the youth with hands-on farming skies and business start-up tools for sustainable entrepreneurship in urban agriculture.

“I am, therefore, happy that these service personnel have seen the benefits of farming during their stay with us and have voluntarily requested for the animals to breed as a stop-gap measure while they await a job or consider farming as a full-time business,” she added.

The Executive Director of the Goshen Global Vision was grateful to the US Forest Services for the financial and other technical support in implementing the project in the Western Region.

She said so far, the project had established demonstration farms in schools to introduce school children to urban and rural climate smart vegetable production and supply.

“I am thrilled today since our project had become demand-driven…it will interest you to know that the service personnel reached out to management for the rabbit and crops.”

Mr Daniel Asemanu, the Metropolitan Director of Agriculture, who presented the rabbits and a cash token to the Service Persons encouraged them to respect small beginnings ….”start small, keep focus and you will be there.”

He noted how farming was a lucrative venture and the need for more youth to go into that field of work to halt unemployment.

Ms Felicia Emma Cobbinah, on behalf of his colleagues Gilbert Kingsley Mensah and Geofred Kingsley Kwofie, was grateful to the Management of Goshen Global Vision for the support and pledged to nurture the animals to grow.