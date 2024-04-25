NSS Policy Puts Personnel First – Armstrong Esaah

The Director of Corporate Affairs at the National Service Scheme (NSS), Armstrong Esaah, has emphasised that the NSS policy (2024-2034) places paramount importance on both current and prospective service personnel in the country.

In an interview with the media yesterday Mr. Esaah said the ten-year policy sets out a broad framework that will “put personnel first” in their compulsory one-year service.

He stated that the policy is designed to elevate the status and opportunities available to those serving their country, as well as transform the landscape of national service in the country.

The NSS Director of Corporate Affairs pointed out that one of the key pillars of the policy is its emphasis on providing unparalleled support and preparation for future personnel decisions.

According to him, by equipping NSP with the tools and knowledge needed to make informed choices about their future endeavours, the policy aims to empower personnel to pursue paths that align with their aspirations and skills.

Innovative initiatives

He indicated that the revamped policy introduces innovative initiatives such as the integration of the Ghana Labour Market Information System (GLMIS), which will provide NSP with a significant advantage in job preparation and seeking.

This linkage, he said, not only streamlines the transition from service to employment but also ensures that NSP is well-positioned to thrive in the competitive job market.

‘‘The policy’s global outlook opens doors for NSP to explore international dynamics across various fields, offering them invaluable exposure and experience on a global scale. This globalisation of the service not only enriches the professional growth of NSP but also enhances Ghana’s presence on the international stage,’’ he stated.

In addition to these overarching benefits, he mentioned, the policy expands demonstration programmes in key sectors such as agriculture, MSME Support Services, MOTAC Support Services, I.T. Solutions, and pedagogy training.

‘‘This expansion not only provides NSP with diverse avenues to explore different professions but also encourages the development of entrepreneurial skills, enabling them to chart their path towards success. Crucially, the policy introduces restrictive exemptions designed to incentivize employers to recognise and harness the exceptional talents within the pool of prospective and current NSP,’’ he noted.

Meritocracy

He emphasised that the policy aims to foster a culture of meritocracy, valuing National Service Personnel (NSP) for their skills and contributions, thus fostering a more inclusive and dynamic workforce.

‘‘The unveiling of this ambitious policy some weeks ago marked a significant milestone in Ghana’s journey towards enhancing the welfare and opportunities available to its national service personnel. With its focus on empowerment, preparation, and inclusivity, the policy sets a new standard for national service programmes worldwide,’’ he said.

He added that as the nation eagerly anticipates the implementation of these transformative measures, one thing is clear: Ghana’s National Service Scheme is ready to become an organisation of excellence, providing its personnel with the support, opportunities and recognition they deserve.