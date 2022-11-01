NSS positioned to make personnel more employable – Executive Director

The Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Osei Assibey Antwi, yesterday embarked on a working visit to various national service registration centres in the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking during his engagement, he disclosed that the Scheme had introduced a lot of modules, all in an attempt to improve the employability of the personnel.

He said there are other modules in the area of agriculture and ICT which will excite beneficiaries, stressing that a major innovation is that the NSS will position personnel to become employable.

“We are poised to ensure that you don’t come out home to add up to those unemployed. That’s why, this year, we are going to unveil our employability platform that has been created for all those who have completed their national service but not ready to further their education. We will enroll them into the employability platform, so that, at least, employers who are looking for people to hire, will then see it and just shop on our platform,” he stated.

The tour

The NSS Executive Director was accompanied by his deputy in charge of Operations, Kwaku Ohene Djan, deputy executive director in charge of General Services, Gifty Oware-Mensah, as well as some NSS executives.

Explaining the rationale behind the tour, the NSS Executive Director said it was to engage stakeholders, and gather intelligence from the post-deployment registration exercise to enhance the operations of the scheme. He added that it was also to monitor and assess the ongoing post-deployment validation activities at the registration centres.

This, he said, will afford his outfit the opportunity to learn at first-hand the challenges and lessons to enable him continuously improve the registration experience for the personnel.

Mr Osei Assibey Antwi further observed that, so far, the registration had been smooth and successful, disclosing that “we introduced the Matrix App last year to speed up the registration; digitalisation of the registration has been tremendously helpful; it has improved the process”.

Commendation

The NSS Executive Director commended the regional directors and personnel for their effort towards the success of the registration.

He also admonished the personnel to serve their user agencies diligently. “NSS is the first entrance into the working life. Be good ambassadors of the Scheme. Use the service period to develop your capacity, and sharpen your skills to be employable. Stay with the rules of your user agencies,” he advised.

Mr Assibey Antwi also lauded the user agencies for always being there to host prospective service personnel. He called on them to give more opportunities for growth to the personnel as well as employ more personnel after the service.

He said management was leveraging technology, in line with the President’s digitisation agenda, to protect the public purse by deploying multi-layered identification and verification systems.

“Since 2017, the NSS has introduced many digital innovations, including a paperless registration system, which features barcode scanning, fingerprint verification, an online appointment booking and online certificate request and delivery to enhance operational efficiency and serve stakeholders better,” he said.

According to the NSS boss, the introduction of “these robust, self-managed and automated process” has decreased long queues at registration centres, the frequency of human interactions and the margin of human errors committed during registration.