Nsuekyir FC Wins Betika Aboakyer Football 2022 Trophy

Players and officials of Nsuekyir FC on Lemon Thursday enjoyed themselves after passing through a test of perseverance and peace when they beat favourites, Adidas Stars 4-2 on penalties to be decorated with the giant trophy at stake in the 2022 Aboakyer Festival Sports Program which was sponsored by Betika Ghana.

Simpa Odobikese placed third with Wonders taking the fourth position in the thrilling competition which attracted lots of people to the UNIPRA South Football Park at Winneba.

Mr. Belo Cida Haruna, Head of Marketing at Betika Ghana, the sponsors of the football event commended the officials, players and fans who trooped in their numbers to make the tournament very successful.

He said Betika is into sports to make people happy and united, aside making them rich and comfortable if they stake their bets.

He promised that more programs and events have been lined up for schools and colleges for students to exhibit their skills and talent in sports.

Mr. William Ocansey, Communications Director of Dreamland Sports Plus also thanked all the sponsors who supported the 2022 Aboakyer Sports Festival, and assured that with the success of the Winneba event, other communities who celebrate festivals would be considered.

He expressed that there were a few challenges but at the end everyone was happy.

He thanked the chief of the Effutu Traditional Area, Nenyi Ghartey VII for gracing the event and encouraging the youth to appreciate peace, unity, love and discipline.

Former Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Coach Francis Oti Akenteng, Mr. Seth Ayensu Bortsie, Chairman of the Central Region Tug of War Association and elders of the Effutu Traditional Area presented the big golden trophy to the winners and cash prizes to the finalists who placed 7th to first.

He congratulated the champions and all the participants. He however suggested that more of such football tournaments should he organized to involve juvenile and youth players.

The 2022 Aboakyer Festival was spiced with competitions in Cooking, Ampe, Washing, Tug of War and Football.

Betika sponsored the event alongside, Fortune Rice, Frytol, Jamaa Laundry Soap, Coca-Cola, Afri Bull and 8pm.