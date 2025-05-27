Nsuomnam Pan-African Seafood Restaurant Welcomes Lamine Sylla as New General Manager

Nsuomnam Pan-African Seafood Restaurant Complex is proud to announce the appointment of Lamine Sylla, a seasoned hospitality expert, as its new General Manager.

Hailing from Senegal, Lamine Sylla brings over 20 years of global experience in luxury hospitality, having worked with prestigious 5-star hotel brands such as Sheraton, Hilton, and InterContinentaI. A graduate in Hotel Management from the University of New Haven, Lamine is an expert in customer service, food & beverage operations, and sustainable business practices.

A Vision for Social and Economic Responsibility Lamine’s mission at Nsuomnam is to champion social and economic responsibility by: Supporting local producers and promoting farm-to-table sustainability.

Enhancing community programs that empower the local workforce. Ensuring fair wages and welfare for restaurant staff. A firm believer in the philosophy “Produce what you eat and buy what you produce, “ Lamine is committed to fostering local economic growth while delivering an authentic and high-quality Pan-African dining experience.

Quote from Lamine Sylla:”I am honored to join Nsuomnam, a restaurant that celebrates Africa ‘s rich culinary heritage. My goa/ is to create a sustainable ecosystem where /oca/ farmers, workers, and guests al/ thrive together. We wi// not only serve exceptional seafood but also invest in our community’s future”.

Nsuomnam Pan-African Seafood Restaurant Complex is a premier dining destination offering authentic African seafood cuisine, blending tradition with modern excellence.