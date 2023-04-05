Nsuta-Atonsu residents demonstrate over cattle invasion on farmlands

Inhabitants of Nsuta-Atonsu, a farming community in the Sekyere Central District of the Ashanti region, have registered their displeasure at the invasion of cattle, that were destroying their farm produce.

The town folks, clad in red and black outfits and singing war songs in an angry mood, took to the streets of the community, to protest the invasion of herders and their cattle in the area.

The community members described the situation as one that could have dire consequences on their living conditions since it could lead to famine and loss of lives.

Mr. Kwaku Asare, the Convener of the protest march, addressing the media said, Fulani herders had invaded the area with over thousand cattle, which had been grazing on the farms and drinking water from the streams and rivers, which served as sources of drinking water for the people.

“The Chief in this village summoned all those who owned these animals to own up recently, can you believe only two people showed up to be rearing cattle in Atonsu,” he told the media.

This cannot be true because there are over thousand cattle in this community and we are convinced only two people cannot have this much.

These days our children, mothers are attacked when going to the farm.

We are now drinking the same water with cattle in this community,” Mr Asare lamented, adding that, “our women need to be protected from these Fulani herdsmen who have a track record of raping and sometimes taking the lives of farmers”.

He said rearing cattle for profits did not mean farmlands and water bodies should be destroyed through grazing.

“No, we cannot live with any cattle or herders in our community. They must leave for our people to be able to go about our normal duties,” the convener stressed.

Mr Asare indicated that, lately a group of hunters attacked cocoa plantations, cut down and burnt a whole cocoa farm, all in a bid to hunt for game.

This, according to him, could not continue and called on the government, traditional leaders, and all stakeholders to assist and call perpetrators to order for security, peace, and harmony to prevail in the area.