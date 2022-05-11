NSUTECH Gets New PTA Executives

New Parents Teachers Association (PTA) Executives for New Nsutam Senior High/Tech School (NSUTECH), have been elected by parents to collaborate with the school management in seeing to the infrastructural and academic development to ensure holistic achievement of the set down goals for the school.

The New Executives are; Rev. Emmanuel Ghartey Hanson-Chairman, Mr. Hayford Obeng Asamoah-Vice Chairman, Bishop Samuel Aryee-Financial Secretary, Madam Obia Henrita Asare-Treasurer, Mr. William Sarpong-Executive Member, Mr. Amos Addo-Executive Member, Rev. Benjamin Amoako-Executive Member, Mr. Ohene Akowuah Charles-Secretary, and Benjamin Alornyeku-Deputy secretary.

In his acceptance speech on behalf of the entire newly elected PTA Executives, Rev. Emmanuel Ghartey Hanson thank the parents for reposing conference to elect them among the lot to take the Association to the next level.

The Chairman said, with the support and collaboration of both parents a school management, he is optimistic that the future of NSUTECH would be bright.

He assured that together with the other Executives would work hard to provide adequate security and conducive environment for the students likewise, project the school image high in the country and the world at large.

The Chaplain for NSUTECH, Mr. Daniel Danso Tanoh recounted how the Teachers themselves voluntarily, have contributed money to tackle some challenges that was confronting the school and, called on the parents to stand firmly behind the newly elected Executives.

The Headmistress of NSUTECH , Mrs. Theresa Owiredu congratulated the elected Executives and pledged her support and that of the school management to work hand in hand to move the school to a higher level.

She therefore, appealed to all the old students NSUTECH to also come and give back to their Alma Mater as the school prepared to celebrate it’s 40 years Anniversary saying, the school is facing a lot of challenges.

New Nsutam Senior High Technical (NSUTECH) is in the Eastern Region precisely, Fanteakwa South District and Constituency. It can be located on the Accra-Kumasi High Ways just after Linda Door Restaurant at Bunso Junction.

New Nsutam Senior High Technical (NSUTECH), was established as a Day school in September, 1982 but co-existed with the Junior Secondary. Mr. R. M. Oppong in charge as the first headmaster in an acting capacity. The school has now been upgraded to a boarding school. It had its first substantive headmaster on 5th March, 1985 in the person of Mr. Agyei Aninfeng. The school has the motto “Nokware Nnsuma” (meaning ‘The truth does not hide’).

As an educational organization, it aspire to be one of the most preferred schools in Ghana with the mission of making education accessible and attractive to every child to grow up to become a useful citizen in future.

Among the COURSES offered in the school include; Agriculture; Home Economics; Technical; Visual Arts; General Arts and Business

New Nsutam Senior High/Tech School, has a total student population of Two Thousand & Four (2004).