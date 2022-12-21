NTC Says Teacher Licensure Exams Will Be Subject Based

The National Teaching Council (NTC), according to Mr. Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, who happens to be the ranking member of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, will evaluate the 2023 teacher licensing examination and make it subject-based.

In light of this, he iterates as follows;

“With the review, for instance, if you go to the university and you study geography or basic education.

the licensure exams will largely be on the subject area of study instead of the general exams on literacy, numeracy, and professional skills.”

Mr. Nortsu-Kotoe made this statement on Thursday during an inspection of the second session of this year’s Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination by the Committee and Dr. Christian Addai-Poku, Director General of the NTC, in the Accra College of Education auditorium.

It’s Onset

The Education Act of 2008, Act 778, supported the government’s 2019 introduction of the National Teachers Licensure Examination, with the first-ever teacher licensure tests taking place in September 2018.

Over 28,000 freshly educated teachers took their initial licensing examinations in September 2018.

Through the NTC, the government pursued two main initiatives to raise the prestige and professional standing of teachers in the nation: the adoption of teacher licenses and ongoing professional development.

Meanwhile, teachers currently writing their licensure exams were urged to follow the rules and regulations of the exams by Mr. Nortsu-Kotoe, who is also a member of parliament for Akatsi North.

Mr. Asiamah’s Words of Encouragement

The committee’s chairman, Mr. Kwabena Amankwah Asiamah, wished the instructors luck and voiced concern over their students’ subpar performance in the exam in May 2022.

In light of that, Mr. Asiamah stated that private organizations provide tutoring to instructors getting ready for the professional tests and exhorted them to take advantage of the chance.

Moreover, he stated that passing the licensing tests will increase their teaching expertise and position them for employment abroad.

Source: enewsghana.com