Ntim Fordjour Responds to Reports of Dafeamekpor Lawsuit

Assin South MP Rev. John Ntim Fordjour has denied receiving any legal documents regarding a reported defamation lawsuit filed by South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

The alleged suit follows comments Fordjour made about Dafeamekpor’s stance on Ghana’s judiciary.

“I have seen media reports about a lawsuit but have not been served any documents,” Fordjour stated in a May 16 release. “When served, I will demonstrate this suit lacks merit.”

The controversy stems from Fordjour’s recent remarks connecting Dafeamekpor to alleged attempts to undermine judicial integrity. Dafeamekpor, known for advocating judicial reform, has previously criticized what he calls political interference in the judiciary.

Legal analysts note this dispute highlights growing tensions between parliamentary oversight and judicial independence in Ghana’s current political climate.