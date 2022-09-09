Ntim Fordjour urges UPSA graduates  to Master, develop skills

Mr John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister for Education, has urged graduating students of the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Professional Studies, Accra, (UPSA), to master their craft and develop their skills.

He said: “So today, it is no longer about degrees and certificates, it is about skills that are competitive to bring about the transformation that we seek in the various workplaces and industries.”

Mr Fordjour made the call at the Fourth Session of the 14th Congregation for the Faculty of Management Studies, UPSA, where various degrees were awarded to 1,214 students who had successfully completed their programmes of study.

Speaking as the Guest of Honour, he said it was hard work and professionalism that made people successful and encouraged the graduating students to exhibit the same qualities in their fields of endeavour.

“I want you to leave here poised and hopeful to make a difference out there, poised to succeed and poised to make your alma mater proud,” the Deputy Minister said.

He commended Management of the University for the transformational leadership, not only in terms of infrastructure but making UPSA a center of excellence in academics.

“You have raised some of the astute professionals we have in this country who have distinguished themselves well in both public and private sector,” Mr Fordjour said.

Dr Kofi Ohenewa Konadu, Chairman of the Governing Council, UPSA, said though the students had graduated in a time the world was facing challenges, they should identify the opportunities and take advantage of them.

He said: ” Take advantage of them and contribute to society while you make your lives better. It is our hope that you will continue to hold the good name of the University and become worthy ambassadors of UPSA.”

Out of the 1,214 students, 919 were undergraduates, 295 were diploma students.

A total of 15 obtained First Class, 211 attained Second Class Upper whilst 398 also obtained Second Class Lower.

A total of 261 students obtained Third Class, whilst 34 went home with a pass. Also,158 of the diploma students obtained credit while 137 passed.