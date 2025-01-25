NTT Data CEO Calls for Global AI Regulatory Standards to Mitigate Risks

Abhijit Dubey, CEO of Japanese IT giant NTT Data, has called for global regulatory standards in artificial intelligence (AI) to address the growing risks associated with the technology’s rapid development.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Dubey stressed the importance of “standard regulation globally,” rather than over- or under-regulation, to avoid potential dangers.

He emphasized that a unified approach could significantly enhance areas such as intellectual property protection, energy efficiency, and the fight against piracy and deepfakes. Dubey argued that without consistent global standards, the proliferation of AI could lead to unintended consequences, complicating efforts to address these issues on a global scale.

Dubey also noted that while AI technology is advancing quickly, the real challenge for businesses lies in their ability to adopt and implement it effectively. “The biggest issue with AI in terms of getting value is not the technology; the technology is there. It will only get better, and it will get better faster,” he explained. Instead, he highlighted the importance of preparing the workforce and ensuring data architectures are in place to fully integrate AI into business operations.

NTT Data, which has a significant presence in South Africa, is at the forefront of pushing for a balanced approach to AI regulation—one that supports innovation while safeguarding against its potential risks.