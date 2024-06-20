NTYTP Condemns Attacks on Nigerian Security Operatives

A youth-driven advocacy group, Not Too Young To Perform (NTYTP), has strongly denounced the escalating attacks on Nigerian security personnel, emphasizing the importance of upholding law and order in the face of grievances.

In a joint statement by its President/Executive Coordinator, Comrade James Ezema, and National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Mikail Okoiye Audu, NTYTP urged victims of security agencies’ brutality not to resort to self-help despite provocations.

The organization highlighted a worrying trend of violence targeting security forces across Nigeria, warning that such acts endanger societal stability and security. They emphasized that a society where security operatives face intimidation is at risk of destabilization.

NTYTP appealed to Nigerian youths to unite against violence aimed at security personnel, urging them to resist incitement from unpatriotic elements. Instead, the group advocated for reporting cases of abuse to relevant authorities to ensure accountability and promote a just society.

Recognizing the sacrifices of security operatives, NTYTP called on the government to provide adequate training, equipment, and support to enhance their effectiveness in safeguarding citizens’ lives and properties.

The organization underscored the responsibility of Nigerian youths in upholding peace and protecting democracy, urging lawful means to address grievances and contribute to a stronger, safer Nigeria.