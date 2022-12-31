Nu-U Med Spa To Start Operations In Ghana

NU-U MED SPA, originally of Texas, Houston is delighted to announce the opening of its Accra, Ghana location. Centrally located on the Labadi Road, NU-U Med Spa will be offering its award-winning spa services, which has ushered in the December festive season in 2022 and will continue throughout.

On our pristine premises, clients will be pleased to find a warm and spacious environment with transformative treatments for face, body, hair, and nails, together with an expansive luxury retail of quality products. It is truly a five-star, one-stop shop for all beauty needs.

In an exclusive interview with So Fraiche Media, Co-Owner of NU-U Med Spa, Dalasi Owusu explains the need to set up a new location for the award-winning Houston-based spa.

“At NU-U Med Spa, it is our mission to provide our clients with customized treatments and procedures that are safe and effective, in a beautiful and relaxing atmosphere. Our goal is to improve health, wellness and self-care. Our customized treatments are geared at restoration, rejuvenation and enhancement of natural beauty. We wanted to create a beauty sanctuary where clients can experience luxurious and innovative treatments and take care of themselves from inside out as well as cut off travel costs for clients that came from Africa to the US for these treatments”, expounds Dalasi Owusu.



NU-U Med Spa offers a result oriented extensive spa menu which includes not only their well lauded facials using premiere products, but also body sculpting and contouring treatments, massage therapy, IV therapy, facial treatments, manicures and pedicures, salon and aesthetic services to fulfill any and all beauty needs in one location. In addition to quality products, innovative technology in the beauty industry and luxurious treatments, women and men of all ages will embrace a variety of time-reversing offerings with zero downtime. These treatments produce the immediate results that will impart a luminous, vibrant, and lasting glow.

In addition to a full-service day spa, NU-U Med Spa is a not to be missed luxury product retail destination. The Med Spa curates, and hand selects all products, including highly specialized skincare from IS Clinical, Skin Medica, haircare from Kevin Murphy amongst others. Additionally, customers will be able to undergo skin consultations, using the latest technology to determine the appropriate home regimen.

While NU-U Med Spa is new to Accra, Ghana, Owners, Dr Anthony and Dalasi Owusu are not new to the Med Spa and Health industry – being a US licensed surgeon and a medical entrepreneur respectively, with practices in Houston, USA.

NU-U Med Spa is here to give clients the luxurious Med Spa experience and provide beauty for clients from the inside out, whiles prioritizing their health and wellness as well as essential daily self-care.