Nuclear Energy Against Pests: How the Sterile Insect Technique Can Help Ghana

Ghana’s agricultural sector, a key driver of its economy and a major source of employment, faces persistent threats from invasive insect species that damage crops and spread disease.

Among the most destructive pests is the fall armyworm, which has plagued Ghanaian maize production for years, causing average crop losses of 26.6% according to recent reports.



These losses not only threaten food security but also place additional strain on rural livelihoods and national development efforts.

In this context, nuclear science offers an innovative, environmentally safe solution: the Sterile Insect Technique (SIT).

SIT involves mass-rearing male insects, sterilising them using radiation (typically gamma or X-rays), and releasing them into the wild. These sterile males mate with wild females, but the resulting eggs are non-viable, gradually reducing the pest population without the use of chemicals. The method is species-specific, non-polluting, and does not harm beneficial insects, making it a highly attractive option for sustainable agriculture.

Although Ghana has already implemented several pest management strategies – such as early warning systems and integrated pest management (IPM) – the scale and persistence of pest-related losses underscore the need for complementary approaches.

Programmes using satellite data to predict pest outbreaks and deliver alerts to farmers via SMS and community networks have shown measurable results: farmers receiving such alerts reported a 4% increase in yields and a 33% decrease in hunger risk.

SIT can build upon these efforts by offering a proactive, long-term suppression strategy. It has already demonstrated success in multiple African contexts. In Senegal, SIT was used to combat the tsetse fly, which transmits animal trypanosomiasis – a disease with devastating impacts on livestock.

The technique helped reduce tsetse populations by 98% on a major cattle breeding farm, significantly improving local breeding conditions.

In South Africa’s Western Cape, SIT has been applied to control fruit flies that endanger the region’s citrus industry. Thanks to this intervention, the export quality of the fruit has improved and pesticide use has been significantly reduced.

Ghana, with its highly diversified agricultural sector – ranging from cocoa and cassava to maize, yams, and plantains – could benefit substantially from adopting SIT.

The country’s existing research and technological infrastructure, particularly the Biotechnology and Nuclear Agriculture Research Institute (BNARI) under the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), is well positioned to support such initiatives. BNARI already operates radiation facilities and laboratories that support food sterilisation, post-harvest preservation, and agricultural research.

Moreover, Ghana’s interest in peaceful nuclear technologies is longstanding. Since the 1990s, the country has operated the GHARR-1 research reactor, a Chinese-designed facility used for neutron activation analysis and training in nuclear applications.

Ghana has signed numerous international treaties related to nuclear safety and is actively pursuing nuclear power development, in collaboration with international partners including Rosatom. This foundation could also support the expansion of non-power applications, including SIT.

The company itself is a notable example of nuclear expertise being leveraged for pest control. In late 2024, it applied gamma irradiation at the Centre for Nuclear Research and Technology in Bolivia to sterilise mosquitoes that transmit yellow fever.

The project was conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Health Laboratories (INLASA) and involved regional cooperation with Ecuador. Rosatom’s growing engagement in Africa suggests that similar partnerships could be forged with countries like Ghana, expanding the reach of SIT and other peaceful nuclear techniques on the continent.

From a public health perspective, SIT could also support Ghana’s efforts to combat vector-borne diseases such as malaria, which remains a leading cause of illness and death in the country. Insecticide resistance and environmental concerns are making traditional vector control methods less effective. Radiation-based sterilisation offers a scalable alternative that aligns with Ghana’s sustainability agenda.

At the policy level, Ghana’s National Climate Change Policy and its updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) acknowledge the need for innovative, low-emission technologies in sectors beyond energy.

Agricultural resilience, environmental health, and food security are all priority areas where SIT could have meaningful impact. Given that Ghana is already a leading recipient of climate finance in Africa, tapping into multilateral funds to support SIT deployment is a realistic possibility.

Additionally, Ghana’s role as a logistics and economic hub in West Africa – supported by its participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) – positions it as a strategic base for regional cooperation in pest management. Implementing SIT could contribute not only to domestic food security but also to the stability of regional supply chains and agricultural exports.

As global interest in sustainable agriculture continues to grow, and as pest-related losses in Africa approach US$65.58 billion annually, SIT offers a modern, scientifically proven tool to strengthen resilience. It is a reminder that peaceful nuclear technologies are not only about energy – they are also about improving lives, livelihoods, and ecosystems.

Ryan Collyer, CEO of Rosatom Central and Southern Africa, underlined the role of these solutions: “We believe that the application of the Sterile Insect Technique is not just a scientific achievement, but a practical measure with the potential to transform the agro-economic landscape of African countries.

Our experience in other regions shows that such technologies truly work, and we are ready to collaborate with Ghana to support the development of sustainable agriculture and strengthen the resilience of rural communities.”

By embracing this innovative approach, Ghana has the opportunity to lead the way in Africa.

Whether it is protecting staple crops, safeguarding human health, or expanding the frontiers of nuclear science for development, the sterile insect technique is a powerful example of how the atom, used wisely, can deliver solutions to some of the continent’s most urgent challenges.