Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG), Owner and Operator of Ghana’s first nuclear power plant will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) for effective nuclear power communication.

The MOU is also to promote NPG’s strategic stakeholders’ management programmes, build public trust and strengthen understanding of issues on nuclear power plant technology.

The management of NPG and GNA, in a press release, said: “NPG seeks to establish essential communication links with the GNA to expand its information reach, effectively share knowledge on nuclear technology, and stimulate public discourse to advance Ghana’s Nuclear Power Plant project.”

It said NPG was committed to supporting GNA’s Energy Desk to broaden the dissemination of news on nuclear power and related energy subjects.

“We are confident that this collaboration among other initiated media and public partnerships will help to demystify misconceptions about nuclear, encourage interest and discourse on nuclear science and technology, and related energy issues,” it added.

The GNA said it was rolling out its digital operations, which started last year to expand its media services and that the initiatives were crucial in engaging and addressing various opinions and needs of stakeholders and the public on nuclear issues.

“The digitisation drive is aimed at developing a news portal to eliminate laborious bulk messaging and speed up the news process.

The Agency said its decision to embark fully on retail news would enhance the curating and packaging of news stories on nuclear power and other energy related subjects.

As the owner and operator Organisation of Ghana’s first nuclear power plant, NPG is responsible for project development, project feasibility, plant and site licensing, regulatory compliance, construction, commissioning as well as ensuring that the plant is operational, maintained and decommissioned in compliance with international best practices.

GNA, the cradle of Ghanaian Journalism, is positioned to take commanding role as the Nation’s only newswire service providing relevant news content domestically and globally.