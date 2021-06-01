Ghana News Agency (GNA)
Ghana News Agency (GNA)

Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG), Owner and Operator of Ghana’s first nuclear power plant will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) for effective nuclear power communication.

The MOU is also to promote NPG’s strategic stakeholders’ management programmes, build public trust and strengthen understanding of issues on nuclear power plant technology.

The management of NPG and GNA, in a press release, said: “NPG seeks to establish essential communication links with the GNA to expand its information reach, effectively share knowledge on nuclear technology, and stimulate public discourse to advance Ghana’s Nuclear Power Plant project.”

It said NPG was committed to supporting GNA’s Energy Desk to broaden the dissemination of news on nuclear power and related energy subjects.

“We are confident that this collaboration among other initiated media and public partnerships will help to demystify misconceptions about nuclear, encourage interest and discourse on nuclear science and technology, and related energy issues,” it added.

The GNA said it was rolling out its digital operations, which started last year to expand its media services and that the initiatives were crucial in engaging and addressing various opinions and needs of stakeholders and the public on nuclear issues.

“The digitisation drive is aimed at developing a news portal to eliminate laborious bulk messaging and speed up the news process.

The Agency said its decision to embark fully on retail news would enhance the curating and packaging of news stories on nuclear power and other energy related subjects.

As the owner and operator Organisation of Ghana’s first nuclear power plant, NPG is responsible for project development, project feasibility, plant and site licensing, regulatory compliance, construction, commissioning as well as ensuring that the plant is operational, maintained and decommissioned in compliance with international best practices.

GNA, the cradle of Ghanaian Journalism, is positioned to take commanding role as the Nation’s only newswire service providing relevant news content domestically and globally.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleTobacco and covid 19
Next articleBassare Youth Association calls for calm in Kandin and Bukpali
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here