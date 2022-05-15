Nudity By Abena Korkor,Co Escalating Rape Cases In Ghana – Maurice Ampaw

Controversial lawyer, Maurice Ampaw has argued that the continuous showing of nudity by Abena Korkor and Efia Odo is the reason why there is massive increase of number of rape cases recorded by police in the country.

He said consistent sharing of naked images on social media serve as a source of wrong education for the youth and in event they are unable to subdue their unbridled libido, they could forcibly descend on any female on sight to ejaculate.

According to him, he is against the continuous show of such obscene material on social media in the country appealing to the various state agencies to crack them by banning and prosecuting culprits.

Speaking on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM, he observed that teenagers who watch such nudes on social media will not only be addicted to sex but have the tendency to be rapists.”

“How many adults are able to control their libidos when they watch pornographic movies,”he asked.

He called on Ghanaians to protect the good morals of the country saying sex is very powerful than alcohol.

He opined that,the exposure of nudes is against the criminal offence act, the cyber crime act and the public decency act of the 1992 Constitutions of the country.

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako/Kingdom FM Online.com