Nugblega pledges security, jobs, and prosperity for all in Akatsi South

Mr Samuel Benedict Nugblega, a parliamentary aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Akatsi South has assured residents of bringing prosperity and jobs for all.

Mr Nugblega, the Director of Human Resource at the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) who is in the race with two other candidates, disclosed that resourcing the Party to function effectively and providing jobs for his people remained his topmost priority.

He told the Ghana News Agency in an interview ahead of the May 13 Presidential and Parliamentary primaries that he would also focus on the health needs of his people, promote education, as well as support agricultural growth.

On improving the fortunes of the Party, Mr Nugblega said he would ensure unity by bringing inclusive policy for grassroots empowerment, form a council of elders, introduce briefing sessions half yearly for sharing of ideas, construct a party office, establish welfare scheme and free health insurance for party executives.

Mr Nugblega said he would develop a strategic plan to secure direct employment for at least thirty people from the area annually, as well as skills training for the teeming unemployed youth.

He assured of free medical outreach events, establishment of a CHAG hospital, free surgeries, provision of personal protective equipment and consumables to health facilities in the area.

Mr Nugblega, known for his involvement in employing more youth into health and other sectors, is making his second attempt after he lost to Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the incumbent Member of Parliament, in the first attempt.

He is number two on the ballot paper.