NUGs leadership calls on government for infrastructural support

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) have led strong activism and advocacy for the Ghanaian students since its establishment and championed the interest of students at all times.

As the Mother Union for all Ghanaian students in and outside the country, the Union has also produced great and quality leaders for the country, as well. Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, Hon. Frank Annoh Dompreh, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Dr. Omane Boamah, Hon Maxwell Kofi Jumah, Hon Dr Mohammed Amin Adam just to mention a few have all led the union in the past.

In November 2013, approximately Eight years ago, this very space was handed over to the Union by *Ambassador Lee Ocran* who was then the Minister for Education. Eight years down the line, the office space has not undergone any major renovation. This has rendered doors, windows and partitioning worn out making the office space unusable.

Since we were sworn in on 29th June, 2021 till now, we have been running the affairs of the union from rented and pleaded-for spaces, with our only documentation space being the social media handles ie. Whatsapp, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, etc . A sad reality we would want to correct and not pass on.

It will be very malicious on our part as the 2021/2022 executives to sit aloof on the current state of the office and pass it on to the next crop of leadership to inherit this bad status of the office space which we believe is affecting the running of the union negatively.

Ladies and Gentlemen from the Press, It is for the above that the Union calls on the Government, former leaders of the Union, corporate bodies and organizations to come to the Union’s aid either in cash or in kind to put the office space in a good shape.

The office needs a total facelift therefore support received will be used towards ;

1. An overhaul of the office space

2. Office Furniture and Tables

3. Office Stationery*(Computers, Printer, Projectors, telephones among others)

The office space is however expected to have a space for an Entrepreneurship hub , space for blocs and space for leaders of the National Union of Ghana Students. We are however to note that items like Office chairs, tables and office stationery ( Computers, printers , Projectors, etc ) can be donated and we’ll gladly accept them.

Ladies and Gentlemen, The Union in our dying quest to renovate the office, is organising a “NUGS ALUMNI HOMECOMING AND FUNDRAISING CEREMONY” this Thursday , 4th November, 2021 with the Vice President of the Republic, His Excdllency Dr Bawumia expected to be our special guest of honor at the Main Auditorium of Accra Technical University from 4pm to 9pm.

The event dubbed ” THE YEAR OF RETURN ” is expected to bring together past officers and well-wishers of the union to help solicit support towards the office renovation.

We are by this medium inviting all alumni of the union, corporate bodies, individuals, government organizations and Ghanaian students to come around and support the leadership’s vision to achieve its long standing aim.

We are of the firm conviction that we are going to have a successful program with the aim and target achieved.