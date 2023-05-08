Nuha’s Treatment Story: A Successful Kidney Transplantation Surgery In Turkey With Uniqacare

Turkey is a rising star when it comes to medical tourism and Uniqacare is one of the medical tourism agencies connecting patients with the best treatment options in a foreign country with love and care.

This is the story of Nuha Saine who had been suffering from kidney failure for 4 years when he contacted UNIQACARE to get a Kidney Transplantation Surgery in Turkey. He kindly shared his experience having a kidney transplantation surgery in Turkey, kilometers away from his home in Gambia, Banjul.

Nuha Saine, a 13 year old bright kid from Gambia, Banjul, got diagnosed with high blood pressure which caused his kidney failure. That’s how he started getting dialysis on a regular basis. Four years later, while he was still having dialysis regularly, Nuha came across with a medical tourism agency ‘Uniqacare’ and realised he had the option of having a kidney transplant in Turkey.

Nuha explained how he found his donor in an interview, ‘’My brother decided to donate his kidney for me. So we came to Turkey together and had the surgery. The surgery was successful alhamdulillah and we are both fine with no complications.’’

He continued, ‘’In Turkey, they have the best hospitals. They all treated me very well. I had my surgery successfully and I am very very happy!’’

Nuha is one of many foreign patients who received treatment in Turkey. Uniqacare brought hundreds of patients with chronic kidney failure, congenital heart diseases, and more from the African continent to Turkey and offered them the best treatment options in the best Turkish hospitals.