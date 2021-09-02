Number of anti-Semitic incidents doubles in Austria

The number of anti-Semitic incidents in Austria has more than doubled, according to the Jewish Community Vienna (IKG).

There were 562 anti-Semitic incidents during the first half of the year, compared to 257 in the same period in 2020, the IKG said on Thursday.

“Since the beginning of the systematic recording of anti-Semitic incidents in Austria 20 years ago, the Jewish community has never been confronted with such a high number of reported incidents,” the IKG’s report said.

The verbal or physical attacks were largely associated with the pandemic and the Middle East conflict, the IKG said.

Most of the attacks involved “hurtful behaviour” such as insults.

There were 58 cases of damage to property, such as anti-Semitic graffiti, along with 11 threats and eight physical attacks.

Most of the incidents were due to right-wing perpetrators, with Muslim involvement in 71 cases. Meanwhile leftist motivations were assumed in 100 cases.

It was not possible to identify the motivation in a quarter of the incidents reported.

Meanwhile a far higher number of anti-Semitic attacks are thought to have gone unreported, as is the case worldwide, the IKG said.