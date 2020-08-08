Namibian Police Force Inspector-General Sebastian Ndeitunga on Friday in a statement announced that cases of child trafficking are increasing.

Ndeitunga said the statistics currently has 48 cases on hand this year, as opposed to the 35 cases reported last year. “The statistics are not reflective of what is happening on the ground but the cases are very worrying. We are very concerned,” the Inspector-General stressed.

He said last year, the Namibian Police Force had identified a trend of trafficking in persons between Angola and Namibia, where young Angolan boys and girls were being recruited for employment in Namibia as cattle herders or domestic workers.

“We are also looking forward to a continuous partnership in strengthening our criminal justice system, especially in relation to the prevention, investigation and prosecution of violence against women and children and the trafficking in persons,” Ndeitunga said.