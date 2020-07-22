Ghana confirmed 559 more infections of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, as its total cases jump to 28,989, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Director-General of the GHS Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said at the bi-weekly COVID-19 media briefing that a total of 25,331 infected people had completed their treatment, with 430 more discharged cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in the West African country remained at 153, with 3,505 active cases.

“Greater Accra Region remains the epicenter of the pandemic in the country with 2,159 confirmed active cases,” the director-general said.

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dabkwa Akufo-Addo started regular working schedules on Monday after a 14-day self-isolation occasioned by his contact with an infected person. Enditem

