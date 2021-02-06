Ghana reported 791 new COVID-19 infections, increasing the number of accumulative confirmed cases to 70,046 as of Saturday morning, according to the latest data from the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

With the new infections, the West African country has confirmed 9,931 more cases over the last 14 days after the number of cases had increased to 60,115 on Jan. 23.

Nine more COVID-19 patients died, increasing the number of deaths to 449 as of Saturday, said the GHS.

In a bid to curb the new wave of COVID-19 infections, the West African country has re-introduced a number of measures including mandatory wearing of face masks in public. Enditem