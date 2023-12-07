Number of retrieved miners at Zambia mine accident rises to 3

The number of illegal miners retrieved at a mine where an accident occurred in Zambia’s Chingola town in the Copperbelt Province has risen to three, a government official said on Wednesday.

Elisha Matambo, the Copperbelt Minister, said during an update press briefing that the third person was retrieved around 7 a.m. local time by the rescue team that was operating 24 hours following the retrieving of two other bodies during the night.

He said that one miner was retrieved alive while the other two died and expressed hope that more miners will be retrieved alive and commended the rescue team for their work.

The minister further said so far 38 families have come forward with names of their family members believed to be among those trapped.

Paul Kabuswe, the Minister of Mines, said the rescue operations were now on a right path following initial challenges posed by water and mud due to heavy rains experienced.

The illegal miners, believed to be over 30, were trapped last week when some tunnels they were working from caved in at Senseli open pit mine due to heavy rains.

On Tuesday, President Hakainde Hichilema visited the site and expressed optimism that some of the miners will be found alive.

Rescue operations have been hampered by the water and mud at the mine.