Thirty-nine students at a college in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Kaduna were unaccounted for following a gunmen attack on Thursday night, a state official said late Friday.

Samuel Aruwan, the state’s commissioner for internal security and home affairs, said in a late night statement that further checks indicated that 39 students were missing after gunmen attacked the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization located at Afaka, in the Igabi local government area.

The missing students comprise 23 young women and 16 young men, Aruwan said.

The commissioner said the state government is maintaining close communication with the management of the college, as efforts are sustained by security agencies toward tracking down the missing students.