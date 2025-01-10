Numerologist Atta Agyemang Predicts Prosperity and Success for Mahama’s Second Term

Ghanaian numerologist Atta Agyemang has offered an optimistic forecast for President John Dramani Mahama’s second term in office, following his recent inauguration.

In a conversation with Kwame Tanko on Lawson Radio/TV, Agyemang, known for his ability to draw connections between spiritual insights and national events, suggested that Mahama’s second term would be marked by prosperity and success.

Agyemang expressed confidence in Mahama’s leadership, emphasizing the strong spiritual support the president has, which he believes will guide him to greater achievements in his upcoming term. Reflecting on Mahama’s early life, Agyemang also highlighted a significant prophecy made by the president’s father. The prophecy foretold that Mahama would rise to lead the family and become its primary provider, a vision Agyemang believes has now been realized with Mahama ascending to the highest office in the country.

“His father saw the potential in him long before anyone else did,” Agyemang said. “It was always destined for him to lead.”

Turning to Mahama’s first term, Agyemang noted that the president’s governance was heavily influenced by foreign leadership styles and an over-reliance on his appointees, some of whom failed to meet expectations. However, Agyemang believes Mahama has learned from these experiences and will adopt a more indigenous approach to governance in his second term.

“Mahama’s first term was marked by an over-reliance on others. This time, he’s more discerning. He knows what to look for in the people he surrounds himself with,” Agyemang explained. “He has matured, and his choices will reflect that.”

According to Agyemang, the spiritual and practical growth Mahama has undergone will lead to a more effective leadership, bringing prosperity to both his administration and the country.