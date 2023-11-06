Nungua Dzase Tse urges Black Stars to make Ghanaians proud at next AFCON

Nii Botwe Laryea II, the Dzase Tse of Nungua has advised the current Black Stars players to be very humble and sacrifice a lot to be able to win the 2023 African Nations Cup.

He expressed his sadness any time the Black Stars fail since the 1982 victory in Libya and noted that something must be done about invitation and selection of players because not everyone has what it takes to play for the Black Stars at the high level.

The former football star said in their days players were very dedicated and loyal which are missing in the current players.

He said in their days a coach can select four players for a particular position and all the players are stars so the one with exceptional skills or most disciplined get the nod to play.

He also tasked Ghanaians at large to pray for the Black Stars for the winning spirit to return,

“We have players, talent are abundant in Ghana, but it has taken us many years to win the African Cup, we have to investigate and find solutions to our poor performance and lack of interest by the fans to support the team” he said

Nii Laryea who is also chief of Kotobabi in Accra noted that personally he loves to see a Ghanaian coach handling the Black Stars.

He also urged the people of Ghana and Africans to patronize made in Ghana or locally made products to support the economy.

The CEO of Kpoo Keke, one of the best locally manufactured popular drinks advised Ghanaians to support local businesses.