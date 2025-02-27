Nungua Gamu Shooting: Suspect Charged with Murder as Community Seeks Answers

Samuel Adjei has been formally charged with murder and unlawful possession of firearms following the fatal shooting of Lawrencia Naa Borley Nelson, widely known as Naa Gamu, during a traditional enskinment ceremony in Nungua, Accra.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, has sent shockwaves through the Ga-Adangme Muslim community, raising questions about safety at cultural events and deepening calls for accountability.

Naa Gamu, the newly enstooled Queen of the Ga-Adangbe Muslim Union’s Nungua West branch, was struck in the thigh by a musketry discharge during the ceremonial rites. She and her husband were being installed as leaders of the union when the tragedy unfolded. Despite immediate medical attention, she succumbed to her injuries, leaving the community in mourning.

Police swiftly arrested Adjei, identified as the suspect, though the motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Authorities have pledged a comprehensive investigation, with prosecutors preparing to present evidence in court. Family members of the deceased, however, suspect foul play and are demanding transparency. “This was no accident,” a relative told local media. “We want justice for Naa Gamu and answers about how this could happen during a sacred ceremony.”

The use of musketry in traditional Ghanaian events, particularly enstoolments and festivals, is a longstanding practice meant to honor leaders and mark significant occasions. Yet this incident has reignited debates over the regulation of ceremonial firearms. Community leaders are now calling for stricter safety protocols to prevent future tragedies. “Tradition must evolve with modern safeguards,” said a local elder. “A life lost in celebration is a wound that never heals.”

As legal proceedings begin, the case has drawn attention to broader issues of gun control and public safety in cultural settings. The Ga-Adangme Muslim Union, a pillar of the Nungua community, has vowed to collaborate with investigators while urging calm among its members. For now, the focus remains on Naa Gamu’s legacy as a leader and the unresolved questions surrounding her untimely death.

The tragedy underscores a painful irony: a ceremony meant to celebrate leadership and unity has instead become a catalyst for grief and scrutiny. As Ghana grapples with balancing tradition and safety, the outcome of this case may set a precedent for how cultural practices adapt in an era demanding accountability.

Watch the video below: