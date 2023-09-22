Nungua Gyase Tse Advises youth and sports people

Nii Botwe Laryea II, the Gyase Tse of Nungua called on the youth of Ghana to use their time and energies to something profitable and developmental that would benefit them and the nation as a whole.

Delivering a message on Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Day 2023 on Thursday, September 21, he said the population keeps on increasing and many young people are not getting anything to do, so the government must try to make the youth happy by getting jobs for them, to bring down or stop arm robberies and other social vices.

He said those in sports must be serious so that sports can take than to bigger and better places.

The former footballer who is also chief of Kotobabi in Accra expressed that in the past Ghana was the best in football, but things have changed for the worse and urged the Ghana Football Association to try to let a local star like Michael Essien to lead the Black Stars technically.

Nii Laryea, the CEO of Kpoo Keke, one of the best drinks in the nation used especially during festivals and celebrations said Ghanaians must patronized made in Ghana products to raise the economy.

He congratulated both the NPP and NDC governments for trying to develop the nation.

According to him, Ghana is a great nation with great and beautiful people, so the citizens should cherish good things.

He advised the GFA to go for a local coach next time for the Black Stars to save foreign exchange and give opportunity to old footballers to showcase their skills and talents in coaching.

He urged other sports people like boxers and track and field athletes not to lose hope, but keep on training as better results will definitely come.

“The future is always bright, if we have good and positive minds” he added.