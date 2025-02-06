Nungua Youth Association Condemns Coordinated Smear Campaign Against Senior Police Leader

The Nungua Youth Association (NYA) has publicly denounced what it describes as a calculated smear campaign targeting Deputy Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno, a high-ranking official within the Ghana Police Service.

In a sharply worded statement issued Tuesday, the group accused unnamed political actors of leveraging social media and traditional platforms to tarnish the reputation of respected public figures, particularly those perceived as potential candidates for elevated roles under Ghana’s current administration.

Roland Borteye Pong, Acting Secretary of the NYA, characterized the recent allegations against COP Yohuno as “diabolical” and politically motivated, suggesting the attacks aim to sabotage his prospects for advancement. “It is criminal to attempt to destroy someone’s hard-earned reputation simply to clear a path for others’ ambitions,” the statement read, underscoring the association’s commitment to defending prominent figures within the Ga State community. The NYA warned that such tactics not only contradict the cultural ethos of Greater Accra—a region historically celebrated for its inclusivity and peace—but also risk inflaming tensions during a sensitive period in the nation’s governance.

Recent claims alleging COP Yohuno’s political bias toward the previous administration have drawn fierce backlash, with the NYA dismissing them as baseless and incendiary. The association pointed to similar rebuttals by groups like the Osudoku Youth Association, which has also publicly challenged the accusations. Critics argue the timing of these allegations—following the latest election cycle—reveals an undercurrent of opportunism rather than genuine concern for accountability.

COP Yohuno, a decorated officer with over two decades of service, is widely regarded as a pillar of integrity within Ghana’s law enforcement community. His career highlights include transformative leadership as Divisional Commander for Accra Central, where he tackled complex security challenges, and as Director-General of the Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD), where his reforms significantly curbed road fatalities. Appointed Deputy IGP for Operations in 2023, he now oversees critical national security initiatives. His accolades, such as the prestigious Grand Medal awarded in 2011 for combating armed robbery, cement his legacy as a crime-fighting stalwart.

The NYA’s defense of Yohuno underscores a broader plea for civility in Ghana’s political discourse. The group urged citizens to reject divisive tactics and embrace “respect, dignity, and restraint,” emphasizing that unfounded attacks on public figures erode trust in institutions. Observers note that such smear campaigns, while not new, have intensified with the rise of social media, where unverified claims can spread rapidly and sway public opinion.

As Ghana navigates its post-election landscape, the NYA’s stance highlights a pressing debate: the balance between holding leaders accountable and safeguarding them from politically driven character assassination. For now, COP Yohuno’s supporters remain steadfast, framing him as a symbol of resilience in an era where reputation can be both a shield and a target.