Nurse Adjudged Best Community Health Nurse

A Senior Community Health Nurse, Mr Samuel Amofa stationed at the Amponsaso Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound in the Wassa East District of the Western Region has been adjudged the Best Community Health Nurse by the Western Regional Health Directorate.

Presenting the award at a durbar to promote health services and to climax the World TB Day celebration at Amponsaso, Wassa East District Chief Executive (DCE) Mr Emmanuel Boakye applauded Mr Amofa for his selfless and dedicated service for health delivery in the district.

He observed that often, health practitioners in the country turned down postings to remote communities to work and gave the assurance that the Assembly would also award and honour Mr Amofa for his commitment and dedication for others to be motivated to put up their best.

The DCE admonished the people in the district to seek healthcare within, since there were equally good and qualified health personnel in the district, adding that they could only go outside the district for health care when they were referred.

Touching on the World TB Day celebration, he said the Day was celebrated to create awareness about the disease and sensitize the public about the availability of treatment drugs.

For his part, Wassa East District Director of Health (DDH), Mr Emmanuel Affelkum said the role of the Directorate was to deliver health services to the public.

He mentioned that under his leadership at the Health Directorate, he would ensure that all health personnel in the District were developed to ensure that health delivery improved in the District .

The durbar was marked with a colorful display of cultural performances, and drama to dramatize how one could receive treatment for TB among others.

There were free screening for TB, HIV, Body Mass Index (BMI), blood pressure (BP) and sugar as well as COVID-19 vaccination.