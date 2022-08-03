Nurse advises sustainable breast-feeding of infants

Nursing mothers have been urged to provide a conducive environment to ensure that their babies are exclusively breastfed for the first six months of birth.

Madam Vida Mensah, a Community Health Nurse at the Kumasi South Hospital, who made the call, said a sustainable breastfeeding environment would promote good health in infants and ensure maternal health.

Breast milk, according to her, promoted sensory and cognitive development and protected infants against infectious and chronic diseases.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi to highlight the importance of breastfeeding, Madam Mensah pointed out that exclusively breastfeeding infants without any artificial food and water in the first six months of life, improved the immune system and reduced infant mortality.

August first to seventh, every year, has been declared as world breastfeeding week to raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding to the health of infants.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “step-up for breastfeeding” and it seeks to involve governments, communities and individuals, to raise awareness about a sustainable breastfeeding environment.

Madam Mensah said breastfeeding had so many benefits and aligned with the thematic area one (1) of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2030, which highlights the links between breastfeeding and good nutrition as well as food security.

She said breastfeeding was the best way to provide infants with the right nutrients they needed because it contained the right temperature while helping to fight diseases and protect infants.

Breastfeeding, she said got easy as the baby grew cleaner than the use of formula in bottles.

Ms Mensah advised mothers to exclusively breastfeed their babies for six months to give them good health and help to reduce visits to the doctor.

Exclusive breastfeeding could also be a form of birth control called the lactational amenorrhea method in the first six months after birth,

Madam Adwoa Durowaa, a nursing mother, who also spoke to the GNA, attested to the fact that exclusive breastfeeding was the best way of feeding her baby.

She said her baby, who was now seven months, had not since the doctor since birth.