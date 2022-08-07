Nurse killed in Boko Haram attack in Cameroon

Militants of the Boko Haram group have killed a health worker in Cameroon’s Far North region, according to local and security sources.

The militants attacked a small medical store of the nurse overnight into Saturday in Tchika locality of the region, killing him and making away with some medical products, an army official in the region familiar with the attack told Xinhua.

The militants, who had targeted health workers for abduction in the region in the past, probably failed to kidnap him and decided to kill him, the officer who asked not to be named said.

Locals said, the deceased provided basic vital medical assistance to the community.

Cameroon army is stepping up offensives against the group following repeated attacks on civilians by the militants.

On Thursday, the army killed six militants in a repelled attack in Nguetchewe locality of the region, according to security reports. Enditem