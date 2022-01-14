Nurses and Midwives Association declares support for Vaccine Mandate

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has declared its support for Vaccine Mandate, saying it is necessary for the country’s effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mrs Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, President of GRNMA, who declared the support on behalf of the Association, emphasised that “We, in the GRNMA, therefore, support the Vaccine Mandate and the position of the Ghana Medical Association on same as against the position of the Concerned Ghanaian doctors.”

Mrs Ofori Ampofo added that “The benefits of vaccination obviously far outweigh the risks and for that reason, we encourage all Ghanaians legible for the vaccine to take advantage of the accessibility of the vaccines and get vaccinated.”

She was speaking during the opening of the Northern Regional Secretariat and Guest House of the GRNMA in Tamale on Thursday.

The new two-floor facility comprising guest rooms and an administrative secretariat is to aid the running of the GRNMA business and also serve as a means of generating some income to support the activities of the GRNMA.

Mrs Ofori-Ampofo said, “Although we are quite far away from attaining the 20 million vaccinated population to achieve herd immunity, it is important that we all get vaccinated. Data have shown that vaccination reduces the impact of infection and prevents critical illness and even death.”

The country has taken delivery of substantial quantities of the COVID-19 vaccines but some members of the public do not want to take the vaccines.

In view of this, the Minister of Health has indicated that if vaccine hesitancy remained high, the government would be forced to introduce a Vaccine Mandate (show proof of being vaccinated before you access certain services and installations, among others) to compel the citizenry to take the jabs.

Mrs Ofori-Ampofo stated that recently, a major hospital in the country was nearly closed down because most of the health workers at that hospital got infected with COVID-19, arguing “Let us throw away our fears and anxieties and get vaccinated. When you get vaccinated, you protect us the health professionals from getting infected with the virus.”

She spoke about the welfare of nurses and midwives advising them to remain in the GRNMA and leave their contribution to the GRNMA Fund to grow for them.

She said “GRNMA Fund is a contribution you are making towards your retirement under Tier Three Pension to ensure your financial security at retirement. Allow your money to grow.”

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, whose speech was read on his behalf by the Northern Regional Coordinating Director, commended the GRNMA for the vision to put up the facility for the benefit of its members in the region and society as a whole.

Alhaji Saibu said the government was working to expand health infrastructure through Agenda 111 to bring quality health care closer to the people as well as employ more health workers.

Nanton-Naa Mahamadu Bawa (V), Paramount Chief of Nanton Traditional Area, lauded the GRNMA for constructing the facility appealing to the Executives of the GRNMA to also explore the possibility of building a nurses and midwives’ village in the region to serve as accommodation for their members.