Mr John Ampontuah Kumah, the Chief Executive Officer, National Entrepreneurial Innovation Programme (NEIP) has advised nurses and midwives to venture into free enterprises as a pastime for additional income.

He said that was the surest way to predict the future and become economically independent.

Mr Kumah gave the advice at a seminar organised by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) to commemorate the International Youth Day celebrations in Accra.

It was on the theme; “Youth Engagement and Empowerment; Shaping the Future of Nursing and Midwifery in Ghana”.

Mr Kumah said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had set up a $100,000,000 seed capital to assist institutions and individuals who wanted to learn skills on how to create their businesses and was willing to partner the Association to help interested members.

“We can collaborate with new entrepreneurs on how to manage their profession and businesses. The future can be created when we set our minds to it” he said.

Mr Kingsly Ofei-Nkansah, a Labour Consultant, commended the Association for encouraging members to upgrade themselves professionally.

“Nurses and midwives must upgrade themselves, recognise the importance of the profession and engage in trade unionism by organising to promote decent work,” he said.

The Labour Consultant said when promoting decent work, the four main pillars of income and employment, social protection, social dialogue and right to freedom of association must be considered.

Mr Ofei-Nkansah noted that for each of the pillars non-discrimination among men and women must apply.

The GRNMA awarded three young nurses, described as role models, with citations for setting the pace in the profession by coming out with innovative ideas to transform healthcare delivery in the country.

The International Youth Day is aimed at shedding light on the need to enable engagement of the youth by making local, national and global institutions more inclusive to strengthen their capacity to achieve global action.