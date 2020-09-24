Nurses in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region, have returned to work after calling off their three-day strike action.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), the Allied Associations including the Ghana Physician Assistants Association (GPAA) and the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists (GACRA), embarked on a strike to demand for improved conditions of service.

A visit to the Hohoe Municipal Hospital, Alavanyo Wudidi and Fodome Helu Health Centres by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), saw nurses at post attending to patients.

Some patients expressed happiness at the resumption of the nurses to work.

Bright Agbodo, a student who was at the Hospital, disclosed to the GNA that he was attended to by nurses.