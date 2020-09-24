nurse

Nurses in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region, have returned to work after calling off their three-day strike action.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), the Allied Associations including the Ghana Physician Assistants Association (GPAA) and the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists (GACRA), embarked on a strike to demand for improved conditions of service.

A visit to the Hohoe Municipal Hospital, Alavanyo Wudidi and Fodome Helu Health Centres by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), saw nurses at post attending to patients.

Some patients expressed happiness at the resumption of the nurses to work.

Bright Agbodo, a student who was at the Hospital, disclosed to the GNA that he was attended to by nurses.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.