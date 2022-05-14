Nurses urged to accept postings to districts to help save lives

Mr Adataor Anani Junior, Chairman of Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) for Ada East and West has called on health workers to accept postings to the rural areas in the two districts to help save lives.

He said most workers, especially the newly posted health workers to the districts refused postings to the two districts due to accommodation problems and other incentives needed for them to work adequately.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Anani Junior added that accommodation had been a major challenge for health workers in the district as there had not been any form of accommodation or support provided for the workers, being a rural district in the Greater Accra Region.

The Chairman of GRNMA in Ada pleaded with the authorities to grant the study leave applications to health workers in the district as it was one of the reasons most of the nurses refused to accept postings to the district.

“Some nurses in Ada are not able to further their education because applications for r study leave do not go through even though the condition for services for nurses and midwives stipulates that, after working for three years in the service, you can further your education,” he said.

He cautioned that for quality health services to be delivered to the Ghanaians, the needs of the workers needed to be provided to effectively and efficiently function for the betterment of the country.

Mr Anani Junior commended the health workers in the district for their tremendous contribution to improving health services for the people of Ada and urged nurses in the country to mark this year’s International Nurses and Midwives Day with love and hard work.

International Nurse and Midwives Day is celebrated on May 12 to appreciate the around the world since 1965 through the International Council of Nurses to mark the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the pioneer of Nursing.