Nurses urged to desist from acts that tarnish the image of the profession

Nurses and midwives have been advised to desist from acts that tarnish the image of the profession in the eyes of the public.

Ms. Elizabeth Omechey, a student midwife from the Kumasi Komfo Anokye Nursing and Midwifery training college who made the call said it was high time nurses and midwives crafted a new image for the profession.

Speaking at a community health sensitization programme at Bremang in the Suame Municipality, she said the nursing profession was a divine call, which needed to define itself to suit the will of God.

Nurses and midwives should make sure their work always reflects that call.

The community health campaign was organized by the assembly member for Katinka Donkor Fordjour electoral area at Bremang, Nana Obuor Sika, to help sensitize the people on the need to take good care of their health as well as their environment to prevent diseases.

Ms. Omechey, advised the people to desist from the practice of self-medication and also strictly abide by all the covid-19 safety protocols at all times.

Nana Obuor Sika explained that the community engagement with the student nurses had been an interesting and educative one, since it really taught participants many life preventive measures.

He used the occasion to present sewing machines and other items to artisans within the electoral area to enable them to work effectively.

Nana Obour charged the people to take good care of their health and work hard to support the development process of the country.