Nurses Urged to Embrace Compassion and Professionalism at Induction Ceremony

Madam Isabella Nana Akyaa Asante, Chairperson of the 15th Governing Board of the Nursing and Midwifery Council (N&MC), has charged newly inducted nurses and midwives to approach their profession with honesty, empathy, and a commitment to excellence.

Speaking at the induction ceremony for the 2022, 2023, and 2024 cohorts in Sunyani, she emphasized the profound responsibility that comes with the nursing profession.

Acknowledging the challenges of the healthcare sector, Madam Asante reminded the inductees that while it is impossible to save every patient, their focus should be on saving as many lives as possible with integrity and compassion.

She stressed that even the smallest act of care could bring comfort and healing to patients and their families.

“Nursing is not just a job but a noble calling that requires dedication and empathy,” she stated.

“Strive to uphold high professional standards, as the trust placed in you by your patients is sacred.

Show respect and compassion in your words and actions, as the care you provide extends beyond physical treatment to touch the hearts and lives of those you serve.”

Madam Asante further advised the inductees to seize opportunities for professional growth and specialization.

She encouraged them to embrace continuous learning to stay relevant in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

“Let your actions reflect the values of selflessness, truthfulness, and a commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.

As ambassadors of healthcare, your dedication and compassion will shape the future of nursing and midwifery in Ghana,” she added.

While administering the Induction Oath to the newly qualified practitioners, Madam Asante urged them to embrace hard work as a cornerstone of their career, emphasizing the challenging, multifaceted, and demanding nature of the nursing profession they are stepping into.

The ceremony, which marked the first in-person induction since the COVID-19 pandemic, served as a platform to inspire and equip the new nurses and midwives to contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s healthcare system.

Dr. Ernestina Asiedu, Senior Lecturer at the School of Nursing and Midwifery, University of Ghana, who was Guest of honour, urged the newly inducted nurses and midwives to steer clear of abusive relationships as they begin their professional journey.

She emphasized that such relationships have far-reaching negative effects on the lives and careers of young people.

For those who may already find themselves in abusive situations, she encouraged seeking help and support to break free and rebuild their lives.

She further cautioned the inductees against engaging in substance abuse, a menace that has derailed the potential of many young professionals.

Dr. Asiedu highlighted that substance abuse, and abusive relationships, has well-documented consequences that can destroy lives and careers.

She urged anyone already struggling with addiction to seek professional help and take proactive steps toward recovery.

Dr. Asiedu reminded the practitioners that both abusive relationships and substance abuse are serious threats to their personal and professional growth. By avoiding these pitfalls, they can protect their mental health, uphold the integrity of their profession, and contribute meaningfully to the healthcare sector.

She encouraged them to be proactive in seeking help whenever necessary and to prioritize their well-being as they dedicate themselves to the noble calling of nursing and midwifery.