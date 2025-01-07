Nursing Tops List of Most Employable Degrees in the U.S., Study Finds

A new study has revealed the degrees with the best job prospects in the U.S., highlighting nursing as the most employable major, boasting an impressively low unemployment rate of just 1.3%.

The report, conducted by MyExcelOnline, examines the job market for recent graduates and delves into both unemployment and underemployment rates, offering a comprehensive view of the educational paths that lead to the most stable careers.

Nursing stands out not only for its low unemployment but also for its relatively modest underemployment rate of 11.1%. The report notes that the demand for healthcare professionals continues to soar, providing a solid foundation for job security in the field. As the healthcare industry expands, the need for skilled nurses shows no signs of abating, making it an attractive choice for those seeking career stability.

Trailing closely behind nursing are the engineering majors, with industrial engineering leading the charge. Boasting an unemployment rate of just 0.2%, industrial engineering offers remarkable job prospects. However, the underemployment rate of 24.6% suggests that while opportunities are plentiful, some graduates may find themselves in roles that don’t fully align with their specialized skills. Similarly, mechanical engineering and civil engineering also appear in the top rankings, with unemployment rates of 1.5% and underemployment rates ranging from 15% to 20%. These figures highlight the ongoing demand for engineers in a rapidly advancing technological and infrastructure landscape.

Elementary education also ranks high in terms of employability. With an unemployment rate of 1.5% and underemployment at 13.5%, the field remains stable due to the constant need for teachers across grade levels. This is mirrored by secondary education and early childhood education, which similarly show low unemployment rates and manageable underemployment. The report underscores the essential role that educators play in shaping future generations, making these degrees a reliable choice for those passionate about teaching.

On the other hand, the study paints a less promising picture for those pursuing degrees in the arts and humanities. Fine arts, liberal arts, and art history majors face unemployment rates of up to 8%, coupled with alarmingly high underemployment rates. Art history graduates, for example, have an underemployment rate exceeding 62%, indicating that many find themselves in jobs unrelated to their field of study. Similarly, performing arts majors are confronted with a daunting 65.9% underemployment rate, despite a lower unemployment rate of 5.5%, further underscoring the challenge of turning creative passions into long-term careers.

While unemployment is a key factor in assessing employability, underemployment has become an equally important metric. Many graduates in fields like history and social sciences face difficulty finding positions that make full use of their qualifications. In fact, history majors experience a 7.5% unemployment rate alongside a 53.5% underemployment rate, suggesting that many struggle to find relevant career opportunities post-graduation.

The study also highlights the most regretted college majors. Graduates from philosophy, religion, and theology fields report a significant level of regret, with 24% indicating dissatisfaction due to the limited value of their skills in the job market. Other majors like English/foreign languages and communications also rank high on the regret scale, with many graduates citing practicality and limited job opportunities as primary reasons for their dissatisfaction.

Meanwhile, some more traditionally “secure” degrees, like those in engineering, business, and health sciences, also show regret rates but for different reasons, including the stressful nature of the industry, and the need for advanced degrees for top job prospects. These degrees, though relatively more stable, can come with high expectations and pressure.

Ultimately, the findings suggest that when it comes to choosing a degree, a balance between passion and practicality is crucial. While some students may feel driven by their interests in the arts or humanities, the study clearly points out that fields like nursing, engineering, and education offer the most promise in terms of both employment and long-term career satisfaction. As the job market continues to evolve, students and parents are urged to consider not only their academic interests but also the long-term viability of their chosen career paths. The data provides valuable insights for those navigating the complex decision of selecting a major, with a clear emphasis on job stability, career prospects, and, perhaps most importantly, long-term job satisfaction.