Nurture your children to uphold moral values – Okatakyei Nana Anim I

Okatakyei Nana Anim I, “Saanahene” (Royal Treasurer) of Ati Amanfrom near New Tafo Akyem Abuakwa in the Eastern Region, has called on parents to inculcate societal values in their children to shape them to become responsible citizens.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tema, Okatakyei Anim, said moral values were what made the “citizenry humans,” adding, there are also standards that help individuals to choose between right from wrong.

“Good morals such as kindness, humility, courage, and compassion builds character that enables one to think about others and help one to cope with difficult situation,” he said.

Okatakyei Anim who is currently the President of the Royal Chiefs Association of Ghana, said moral values were important in whatever stage of life but needed to be inculcated in the children by adults.

He said there were too many distractions around children that could lead them astray and so adults must steer them on the right path.”

“Remember that kids are like sponges. They absorb everything they see or hear, and so it is our duty to guide them.”

Okatakyie Anim, expressed concern about the moral decadence among the youth lately noting the fact that they were quick to demand freedom and their human rights.

“The youth of any country today are the leaders of tomorrow, as a result, there is a need to inculcate good moral values in them now to avoid future nuisance to the community. For is the same youth that will grow to become that future leader.”