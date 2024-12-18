Nurudeen Amadu Departs FC Samartex After Challenging Start to 2024/25 Season

Nurudeen Amadu has brought his tenure with reigning Ghana Premier League champions, FC Samartex, to a surprising end. The experienced Ghanaian coach, who joined the club in July 2023, parted ways with Samartex on amicable terms after overseeing 13 matches in the 2024/25 season.

Amadu’s time at Samartex had an impressive beginning, as he guided the club to its first-ever Premier League title in the 2023/24 season, just one year after their promotion to the top tier. However, this term has seen a significant dip in form. The Timber Giants have endured a series of setbacks, including three consecutive defeats, leaving them in 10th place with 17 points—just five points above the relegation zone.

Samartex’s struggles extended to the MTN FA Cup, where they were eliminated early with a 2-0 loss to rivals Bibiani GoldStars.

Despite his brief stint, Amadu’s impact was notable. Under his leadership, Samartex secured their historic Ghana Premier League title and made their debut in the CAF Champions League, although they were eliminated in the preliminary round by Raja Casablanca. Despite the early exit, the club made a strong showing on the continental stage.

Assistant coach Henry Wellington will temporarily take charge of the team, with his first challenge being a tough trip to Bechem United on matchday 14 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park. The club will now look for a permanent appointment to navigate the remainder of the season.