Nutridor Expands Dairy Brand-Abevia with US$20M factory at Dubai

Nutridor, a leading food and beverage (F&B) company under TGI Group, has launched its first state-of-the-art dairy production facility in the UAE at Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC.

The newly launched facility represents an investment of AED 75 million and will serve demand for Nutridor’s high-quality dairy products under the ‘Abevia’ brand. The new dairy facility has a total built-up area of 100,000 sq.ft. and was developed in less than a year, including the installation of the latest technologies and innovations in dairy manufacturing to ensure that Abevia continues to deliver high-quality products to its customers. The commencement of commercial operations from the factory will double Abevia’s production capacity to 120,000 litres of milk a day.

The factory’s inauguration ceremony was attended by distinguished guests including His Excellency Mohammed Mousa Alameeri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE; His Excellency Helal Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (Dubai DET); His Excellency Eng. Dawood Abdulrahman Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; and His Excellency Mohammed Dansanta Rimi, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Embassy of Nigeria in UAE.

Also in attendance were Mohammed Al Kamali, COO of Manufacturing & Export Development at Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC); Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of TECOM Group PJSC; Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group PJSC; Abdelrahman Al Hosani, Director of Export Service at Dubai DET; Saleh Lootah, Chairman of UAE Food & Beverage Manufacturers (FBMG); and Sankha Biswas, CEO of Nutridor.

Commenting at the launch, Mohammed Al Kamali, COO of Manufacturing & Export Development at DEDC, said: “The inauguration of Nutridor’s facility underscores the steadfast support of TECOM Group PJSC and Dubai Industrial City in their commitment to fostering a conducive environment for new ventures, which contributes directly to Dubai’s economic diversification, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. As Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism strives to harness the collective support of its stakeholders and partners to drive forward this visionary Agenda to enhance the competitiveness of the emirate’s manufacturing sector, the newly launched state-of-the-art dairy production facility represents a significant initiative and investment, creating an environment that nurtures entrepreneurship, embraces innovation, and catalyses economic expansion. We are committed to supporting similar growth and investment as they are instrumental in shaping Dubai’s economic progress and contributing to the sustainable growth of the emirate.”

The factory will help to deliver value-added dairy products, supporting Nutridor’s goal of reducing import reliance and enhancing its position in the regional F&B sector. Nutridor estimates revenues of AED 110 million from the factory’s operations.

Commenting on the new factory on behalf of Dubai Industrial City, Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group PJSC, said: “Localising manufacturing activity in the F&B sector is paramount as economic and ecological conditions evolve around the world. It is a critical lever to unlock enhanced food security, economic growth, and positive environmental impact at a global scale.

“Nutridor’s factory at Dubai Industrial City is a strategic move towards self-sufficiency in the F&B sector and its geographically strategic location within our district will help to unlock greater nutrition security for local and regional populations, aligning with the goals of the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051.

The factory also reiterates Dubai Industrial City’s contribution to government strategies aimed at elevating the manufacturing sector’s GDP contribution, such as Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’. A collaborative and business-friendly ecosystem must be championed to leverage local competencies and export the ‘Made in UAE’ brandmark to new geographies, and Dubai Industrial City remains committed to nurturing this environment.”

Local competencies

Nutridor has a vast network of operations in the Middle East and Africa region, with customers in over 15 countries, including the GCC nations, Jordan, Lebanon, Angola, Gambia, Ghana, and Senegal. The new Abevia factory at Dubai Industrial City will create over 200 new direct and indirect jobs, underscoring the commitment to nurturing Emirati talent and contributing to D33’s overarching objectives of economic expansion and diversification by Nutridor, which aims to secure In-Country Value (ICV) certification in the UAE in 2023.

Commenting on the factory’s launch, Sankha Biswas, CEO of Nutridor said: “This facility represents a pivotal juncture for Nutridor and Abevia that will allow us to manufacture our products locally and fulfil the region’s burgeoning demand for high-quality dairy products.

“We are committed to contributing to the food security goals of the UAE. The UAE also has a growing population with an increasing demand for high-quality food products, and we stand as flag bearers for the Make it in Emirates initiative. Abevia is dedicated to meeting the highest standards of quality and safety for its products, adhering to the rigorous standards set by Nutridor, the Dubai Municipality, and the UAE government. We will seek to continually grow and expand our product offerings.”

In line with the UAE Net-Zero 2050 strategy, the facility has been designed to ensure zero waste and will use solar power to meet 100,000 kilowatt-hours’ worth of its energy requirements. Its strategic location within Dubai Industrial City – close to Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port, key national highways, and soon, an Etihad Rail freight terminal – will provide greater access to new markets for Abevia. Nutridor is avoiding 8,144 tonnes of carbon emissions – equivalent to removing 1,759 cars from the roads or planting 135,735 trees over a decade – by moving its manufacturing base to the district.

Abevia was awarded ‘Superbrands’ status in the UAE in 2022 and 2023 in recognition of its excellence in quality by an independent panel of experts and consumers, making it one of the youngest brands to achieve the recognition. Furthermore, in its pursuit of achieving the highest international standards in the industry, Nutridor also recently received the coveted Food Safety System Certification FSSC 22000, a benchmarked standard of the Global Food Safety Initiative (GMSI).

Established in 2004, Dubai Industrial City is one of the region’s largest industrial manufacturing and logistics hubs. It is home to more than 800 customers and 300 operational factories and has been a catalyst for the expansion of the UAE’s industrial sector with a world-class masterplan divided into strategic sector-focused zones, including F&B, that mitigate supply chain inefficiencies and wastage.

Dubai Industrial City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 business districts, including Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, and Dubai Design District (d3).