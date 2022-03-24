Nutrition Officers Reminded To Ensuring Overall Healthy Living Of Mothers, Children

Food and Nutrition Officers of the Ghana Health Service, have been reminded of their core mandate of ensuring the overall healthy living of mothers and their children.

They were also to assess properly, analyse findings carefully, and profess solutions within the financial reach of the care givers and mothers they attend to, to help achieve all indicators on proper breastfeeding, malaria care, maternal care, weighing services and nutrition among other things.

Mr Isaac Baba Anagi, the Western Regional Nutrition Officer of the Ghana Health Service, made the call at a day’s review meeting with all Technical, Dieticians and Nutrition Officers in the 14 districts of the Region on the theme: “Forming Local Partnership for Health, the Role of Nutrition”.

The review conference under the auspices of Kokoplus Foundation would enable the health practitioners to brainstorm on success, challenges and chart a new path for the advancement of all health indicators in achieving the universal health coverage and health for all.

The sector, he intimated had seen a rise in human capital development with close to 80 officers working in the Region.

The Nutrition officer also urged them to look for alternatives to the therapeutic foods given to improve conditions of anemia in health facilities, adding that the Service was exploring local opportunities in production.

Mr Anagi praised the officers for the successes chalked in breastfeeding, under five weight management and urged them to strive hard in achieving the tenets of the five-year strategic plan currently in place.

Dr. Gifty Amugi, the Western Regional Director of Public Health, called on the professionals to produce quality data that reflected real situations on the ground rather than creative work which had the potential to negate gains.

Ms Dorcas Sackey, the Regional Public Health Nurse, urged them to move to the field and work hard to save the lives of mothers and their babies.

“Remember where some of us have come from…let us work hard for the communities we are serving, and we will be rewarded. “

Dr Kenneth Bomfeh, the Executive Director of Kokoplus reminded them that children continued to be the future of every society and as such, good nutrition was key to avoid stunted growth which could impact their cognitive abilities and their holistic contribution to family, society, and the nation at large.