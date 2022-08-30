Nutrition officers urged to work to improve health of women, children

Mr Jonas Tibire Kolog, the Nabdam District Nutrition Officer, has urged his colleague District Nutrition Officers to commit themselves to ensuring healthy lifestyle for women, children and the aged, in communities they served.

He made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after a training of nutrition officers organized by the Ghana National Egg Consumption Secretariat (GNECS) in Bolgatanga in the Upper East region.

The training was aimed at promoting egg consumption in families and communities and served as training of trainers for health staff and health promoters to reach out to clients in communities.

Speaking on the benefits of the training, Mr Kolog said egg consumption was good as it was an important source of protein most families could afford, considering its cheap price compared with meat and fish.

He noted that malnutrition was becoming a source of concern especially in the Nabdam district where he served.

According to him, the district targeted 56 cases for the half year, but recorded 57 cases of malnourished children in the district, with 11 per cent being severe.

He said anaemia in pregnant women was also high with 52 per cent of them being anaemic but “this can be corrected if the women consume eggs as it is rich in iron,” he added.

He said most people in the rural areas could not afford fish which was expensive and noted that the training received would empower the officers to promote four star diet in the communities and health centres.

He emphasized that from conception to age two years, children needed some essential nutrients in their diet to enable them to develop well, physically and mentally.

He said his outfit would have to demystify the myths that surround consumption of eggs, with community stakeholders, by promoting four star diet using local dishes and incorporating eggs.

He noted that most families consumed mostly cereals, which were the staple, because of their low financial conditions therefore sensitizing them on other protein sources including eggs would help.

Mr Kolog said mass education alone was not enough, and so health workers would be encouraged to use fliers to sensitize the communities and engage the people individually to help to identify the gaps in family diets.