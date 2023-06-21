Nutritionist recommends consuming dawadawa to reduce chronic diseases

Mr Issahaku Yakubu, a Nutritionist at the Tamale Central Hospital, has advised members of the public to regularly consume dawadawa to help reduce chronic diseases in the country.

He said dawadawa was “A good source of plant-based protein, which is essential for the growth and repair of body tissues, production of enzymes, hormones and overall health.”

Mr Yakubu made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale.

He said it was unfortunate that most families, restaurants, and other food vendors were patronising more imported ingredients and other food seasoning products to the neglect of Dawadawa,which has superior nutrients and plays an integral part on health and wellness.

He said regular intake of dawadawa was also beneficial for weight management because it was rich in natural dietary fiber, which aids digestion and helps maintain a healthy digestive system.

Mr Yakubu said “When we make consumption of dawadawa part of our meals, we will avoid most of the chronic diseases, which are medically expensive and claim more lives.”

He called on members of the public to disregard the erroneous impression that dawadawa was meant for the poor, lower class people and the uneducated.