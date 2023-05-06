Nutritionist urges breastfeeding mothers to observe personal hygiene

Mr Samuel Atuahene Antwi, Nutritionist for the Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate, has encouraged breastfeeding mothers to practice good personal cleanliness and live a healthy lifestyle in order to protect their babies.

To prevent infections in the newborn, he advised moms to take care of their bodies by washing their hands before breastfeeding and showering on regular basis.

Mr. Antwi gave the advice at the weekly “Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility,” a Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting health-related communication and providing a platform for health information dissemination in order to influence personal health choices through improved health literacy.

The public health advocacy platform "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility" aimed to investigate the elements of four health communication approaches: informing, instructing, persuading, and urging.

“Breastfeeding in babies must be done exclusively from zero to six months, which was one of the single most important child’s inventions that aimed at the child’s survival,” he said.

The nutritionist said the importance of breastfeeding moms maintaining personal cleanliness or taking care of their bodies on a regular basis was to keep both the infant and mother healthy.

He said there was no need to clean the breast or nipples before breastfeeding, which some moms exploit by not breastfeeding their babies when they identify themselves with handling a dirty material or thing.

“As a mother, maintaining a hygienic lifestyle is very important because it helps prevent the child from becoming infected; therefore, every breastfeeding mother must thoroughly wash their hands before and after touching a dirty surface or changing a baby’s nappy,” he said.

Mr. Antwi said the nature of the breast, particularly the nipple area, contains natural oils produced by the Montgomery glands located on the dark-colored circular area known as areolae. Because of its anti-inflammatory characteristics, this oil preserves the nipple and skin while breastfeeding.

He advised all breastfeeding moms to make regular bathing a habit in order to maintain a clean body, particularly the breasts and nipples, adding that, a mother can breastfeed even if she is covered in dirt or sweat.

Every year, the second week of May is designated as Child Health Promotion Week. The theme for 2023 is “The Big Catch-up: Reaching Out to the Unreached with Child Interventions.”