Nutty O features Stonebwoy on “Mustard Seed” Album

Nutty O is on his way inking his name in the major league as one of Africa’s finest with this latest album project titled “Mustard Seed”.

The Zimbabwean Reggae/Dancehall & Afrobeats Singjay — Nutty O — flawlessly put his ends together for this creative collective.

His 14-tracked Album is not just gonna be recorded as one of Africa’s timeless collections but a solid and clean lyric album that cuts across all spheres.

Released in September 2021, Nutty O serves a fine blend on multi-lingual album on “Mustard Seed”. He features Ghana’s Heavyweight Reggae/Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy on Track 12 on the album titled “Success”, which has scored as the people’s top favourite on Apple Music. The song is a danceable upbeat crossover Dancehall, Afrobeats & Soca song — it has been the DJs’ top favourite since its release, no wonder it records as the top favourite on Apple Music.

He records the album in English, Shona and Patois (Jamaican lingo).

He moves away from Ghana and steps into Jamaica to feature popular Musician/Producer, Demarco on another single “Ndiwe”, which translates as “It Is You”. The word “Ndiwe” is from his local dialect Shona, widely spoken in Zimbabwe— a good way of selling his mother tongue to the Caribbean market and the world over — he infuses a good amount of Shona in this song to defend his originality as well as some Patois in there to prove his versatility and fluidity in multiple Languages. “Ndiwe” is a love song that swoons the ladies and it’s another lovely jam on the Album.

Nutty O now moves back home to feature his fellow country Singer, Kae Chaps, from Zimbabwe. The seamless synergy between both acts accentuates the swooning message conveyed in “Be My Girl”, Track 6 on the Album.

“Open Doors”, Track 1 on the Album is an unmistakable one that keeps you ‘stoned’ from start to finish to keep listening to the 14-tracked Album.

“Mustard Seed” is an album you’d play over and over again and never get bored because it makes a lot of sense and fits into current trend of sounds as well as reflips back into the 90s and early 2000s Dancehall style. The entire album is a fine toast of Afrobeats, Dancehall, Reggae and Soca.