Nutty Rankin Set To Release ‘Suro-Onipa’ Music Video

Ghana’s finest and versatile art known in showbiz circles as Nutty Rankin is set to release a music video for his new single dubbed ‘Suro-Onipa’

The song, which features Ghanaian highlife singer Assanqoma has, ushers fan’s into a realm of illumination, exposing the secret plots of the wicked.

Suro-Onipa, the four-minute and forty-seven seconds track equally talk about the never-ending protection and the need to fear the enemy if they don’t involve God in their dealings.

Nutty Rankin, cutting across with versatility, is young, talented, and one of the pioneers of the reggae dancehall genre, Nutty Rankin, so far has released ”see dem coming”. early this year which is already enjoying massive airplay on the various radio and television stations across Africa.

Born Isaac Quarshie, Nutty Rankin, as he’s famously known in the Showbiz circles believes his latest single, ‘Suro-Onipa’ will help the industry achieve its purpose by notching a good standing and putting Ghana on a deserved pedestal, globally.

The music video set to premiere on November 24th