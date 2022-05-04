Nuumo Nmashie Family Petitions Akufo-Addo Over Yet To Be Released Mpehuasem Lands

The Lawyers of the Spring Legal Consultancy, a legal firm in Accra on behalf of the Nuumo Nmashie Family of Teshie in the Greater Accra Region have raised red flag over the intended move by the central government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for what they described as the compulsory acquisition of the vast lands belonging to the Nuumo Nmashie Family of Teshie.

According to the lawyers, the members of Nuumo Nmashie Family of Teshie had found it extremely difficult to understand why the government forcibly wanted to take over their ancestors land from them without negotiating any compensation packages to them.

This, the lawyers stressed has angered the members of the family to call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to, urgently intervene into the matter by way of calling for the immediate cessation of any further development-of-the land by these persons to whom the government has unlawfully released the lands.

These statements were contained in a strong-worded two page petition written by the lawyers of Spring Legal Consultancy on behalf of the members of the family to President Akufo-Addo.

Below is the petition

THE HONOURABLE MINISTER.

MINISTER OF LANDS & NATURAL RESOURCES, MINISTERIES, ACCRA.

25TH APRIL 2022.

Dear Sir.

HUMBLE PETITION ‘BY THE NUMO NMASHIE FAMILY FOR THE RELEASE OF

59.324 ACRES OF LAND CLOSE TO THE ACCRA TRAINING COLLEGE AT MPEHUASEM. ACCRA.

We write this petition as Lawyers for and on behalf of the NIJMO NMASHIE FAMILY of Teshie. Accra.

Our Client informs us that its previous Lawyers by its letter dated 18’h July 2019 earlier on submitted a petition to your office, then headed by your predecessor which unfortunately is yet to be honoured with a response.

Government being a continuum, we deem it in order to remind you of the said petition, which for the avoidance of doubt, we to a large extent repeat hereinafter.

It would be recalled that the Government of the Republic of Ghana under Executive Instrument (E.I) No.72 (STATE LANDS ACCRA MPEHUASEM-SITE FOR ACCRA TRAINING INSTRUMENT, 1974) and 113 of 1977 compulsorily acquired all that land owned by the Djrasee Family of La and Numo Nmashie Family Of Teshie.

The Government of the Republic of Ghana however failed to pay compensation to the Djrasee Family of La and Numo Nmashie Family Of Teshie for their lands that were compulsorily acquired.

By virtue of a Memorandum of Understanding (M.O.U) dated 1 6th December 2008 made between the Government of the Republic of Ghana and the Djrasee Family of La and Numo Nmashie Family of Teshie and Supplementary Agreement to Agreement On The Revision Of State

Acquired/Occupied Lands In The Greater Accra Region dated 16th

December 2008, the Government amongst other things agreed to release of part of the lands acquired under E.1 72.

That it was a term of the said (M.O.U) dated 16th December 2008 that the lands to be released which is described in the 3d Schedule measuring 59.989 Hectares WOUId be free from all encumbrances. (Attached for ease of reference is a copy of the M.O.U).

Consequent upon the M.O.U dated 16th December 2008 the Government of the Republic of Ghana released and returned the excess lands described in the 3rd Schedule measuring 59.989 Hectares to our Client and Djrasee Family Of La.

(Please find attached a copy of site plan of the area of release).

The said release was duly recognized by publication in the news papers, communication of the Lands Commission to persons attempting to register their title to lands within the release, and a Memorandum from the Regional Lands Officer to Heads- LRD. SMD.

(Attached our copies of the said documents).

We are informed by our Client that the majority of the said 59.989 Hectares released to it has been encroached upon. occupied by third parties and same encumbered, resulting in numerous legal suits pending in court, either commenced by our Client or against our Client.

By the petition dated 18th July 2019, our Client notified your office of a parcel of land lying close to the Training College which covers an approximate area of 59 acres which said land has been lying undeveloped for a long time. In accordance with the said Petition, our client requested the release of the said parcel of land to them.

Our Client intimates to us that, recently, it has noticed the development of the said land by private persons and for purposes contrary to the acquisition of the said land.

Further that, the release of the land to third parties contrary to the purposes for which the land was acquired without granting the first option to the allodial owners is in breach of the laws of Ghana.

By this letter, we have our Client’s instruction to humbly petition your office once again for the following: • A request for the release Of the said parcel of land being developed by private persons contrary to the purposes for which th e said land was acquired and the M.O.U dated 16TH December 2008. and without

2granting first option to our Client to reacquire the Idnd as provided for in Article 20(6) Of the 1992 Constitution.

• Immediate cessation of any further development-of-the land by these persons to whom the government has unlawfully released the lands.

We hope that our Client’s humble petition would meet your kind consideration and attention.

